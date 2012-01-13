Former Yugoslavia and Real Madrid coach Miljan Miljanic, 81, has died in his native Serbia after a long battle with illness.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its deepest condolences to his family," the nine-times European champions said on their website (www.realmadrid.com) on Friday.

"Miljanic left a great impression at the club both professionally and personally."

He was in charge of Real between 1974-77, winning two league titles and one King's Cup, and coached Yugoslavia in two spells between 1973-74 and 1979-82 including two World Cups.

Miljanic spoke several languages and travelled the world to study the game.

He was a footballing pioneer in the former Yugoslavia but was also considered to be a pragmatic coach who often put results ahead of entertainment.

Miljanic spent his playing days at Red Star Belgrade until taking over as club coach in 1966.

He also had a spell in charge of Valencia in 1982-83 before going on to spend several years as president of the Yugoslav football federation.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris/Patrick Johnston.