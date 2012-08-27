Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (C) fails stop a goal by Getafe during their Spanish first division soccer match at Colisseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Spanish champions Real Madrid squandered the lead to slump to a shock 2-1 defeat at city neighbours Getafe in La Liga on Sunday.

Real's loss ended a 24-match unbeaten run in the league and they are now five points behind leaders Barcelona.

European champions Chelsea maintained their immaculate start to the season with a third straight victory in the Premier League while Juventus began their Serie A title defence with a 2-0 home victory over Parma.

ENGLAND

European champions Chelsea maintained their perfect start to the new season when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 on Saturday for their third successive win to stay top of the Premier League.

Chelsea, who have played one more match than their any of their opponents, have nine points, three clear of Swansea City, who beat West Ham United 3-0 and Everton, who beat Aston Villa 3-1 for their second successive wins.

Champions Manchester City came from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield where Carlos Tevez saved a point for City with his 100th English league goal.

SPAIN

Getafe rocked rival Real Madrid with a shock 2-1 win at home as Barcelona skipped five points clear of Jose Mourinho's side courtesy of a Lionel Messi inspired comeback win over Osasuna.

Gonzalo Higuain gave Real the lead in the first-half, but the match turned once Juan Valera nodded past Iker Casillas from a free-kick to equalise. It went from bad to worse for Real 15 minutes from time, when Abdelaziz Barrada smashed the ball high into the net securing a famous victory.

Earlier an off-colour Barca was saved from a first defeat of the campaign by Messi when he struck twice in the second half in a 2-1 comeback victory at 10-man Osasuna.

Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, who beat Real Betis 2-1 on Saturday, top La Liga with six points. Real Madrid, winless from two starts, hold the solitary point following an opening day draw.

FRANCE

Olympique Marseille top the Ligue 1 table after they won 1-0 at defending champions Montpellier, who are suffering their worst season start in 15 years.

Montpellier, who clinched an unexpected league title last May, are 18th on one point after three games while Marseille, disappointed by their 10th-place finish last season, relish a perfect start with nine points.

Big-spending Paris St Germain are still looking for a win this season after a poor collective showing condemned them to a 0-0 home draw by Girondins Bordeaux.

Olympique Lyon, who drew 1-1 at Evian Thonon Gaillard on Friday, lie second on seven points, ahead of Valenciennes, Bordeaux and Toulouse on goal difference.

ITALY

Titleholders Juventus began with a 2-0 win at home to Parma, Stephan Lichtsteinger and Andrea Pirlo scoring the goals early in the second half.

AC Milan slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Sampdoria where Andrea Costa headed the winner just before the hour.

Inter Milan won 3-0 at promoted Pescara and Napoli beat Palermo by the same score, always away from home.

Eighteen-year-old Uruguayan Nicolas Lopez came on as an 85th minute substitute for AS Roma and scored a stoppage time goal to rescue a 2-2 draw at home to Catania.

NETHERLANDS

Twente continued their faultless start to the season with a 3-1 win over NEC, while reigning champions Ajax Amsterdam put five past NAC Breda.

Three first-half goals to Luc Castaignos, Dmitri Bulykin and Leroy Fer ensured Steve McClaren's Twente side made it three wins from three matches and put them two points clear of second placed Ajax.

Ajax's comprehensive win on Saturday separates them on goal difference from Vitesse Arnhem, RKC Waalwijk and Feyenoord, who defeated Heracles Almelo 2-1 on Sunday.

GERMANY

Title holders Borussia Dortmund and this season's favourite Bayern Munich, both started their respective campaign in the Bundesliga's 50th season with wins.

Mario Goetze scored a late goal to give Dortmund a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen while Bayern won 3-0 away to Greuther Fuerth, who are playing in the Bundesliga for the first time since it was founded in 1963.

Fortuna Duesseldorf, returning to the top flight after a 15-year absence, celebrated with a 2-0 win at Augsburg while Eintracht Frankfurt, the other promoted team, came from behind to beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1.

PORTUGAL

Champions Porto crushed Vitoria Guimaraes 4-0 at home to make it four point after two rounds in the Portuguese Premier League, tied on top of the table with fierce rivals Benfica, who eased past 10-man Vitoria Setubal 5-0.

Man-of-the match Argentinian playmaker Lucho Gonzalez snatched a double and Brazilian forward Hulk also scored before Colombia striker Jackson Martinez crowned a fine Porto performance with a Panenka-style penalty.

Spanish up-and-coming striker Rodrigo scored a brace for Benfica, with compatriot Nolito and Argentines Eduardo Salvio and Enzo Perez also getting their name in the scoresheet.

Title-contenders Braga beat Beira Mar 3-1 while Sporting host Rio Ave on Monday.

GREECE

Olympiacos, with new coach Leonardo Jardim at the helm, began their title defence in style defeating newly promoted Side Veria 2-1.

Striker Rafik Djebbour put Olympiakos ahead in the 19th minute, but Veria hit back through Ilias Ioannou after a mistake from Reds' goalkeeper Roy Carroll.

Francois Modesto sealed the points for Jardim's team, however, three minutes from time when he bundled home Ariel Ibagaza's corner.

