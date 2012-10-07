Oct 7 Real Madrid came away with a point but failed to secure the win they needed to trim the gap to leaders Barcelona when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo each struck twice in a 2-2 draw in Sunday's 'Clasico' at the Nou Camp.

AC Milan are also off the pace in Italy as their poor start to the season continued when they went down 1-0 to city rivals Inter who played most of the second half with 10 men.

SPAIN

Ronaldo gave Real a deserved 23rd-minute lead in front of almost 100,000 fans packed into the giant arena and Messi levelled eight minutes later after a defensive lapse by Pepe.

The Argentine World Player of the Year curled in a stunning free kick just after the hour to make it 2-1 and Ronaldo grabbed Real's second five minutes later when Mesut Ozil slid the ball into space and the Portuguese forward beat Victor Valdes with a powerful low strike.

Barca have 19 points from seven games, level with unbeaten Atletico Madrid, who beat third-placed Malaga 2-1 at the Calderon thanks to a Weligton own goal in the 90th minute.

Real, who have already lost twice, the same number of defeats they suffered in the whole of last season, are fifth on 11 points.

ITALY

Defender Walter Samuel scored in the third minute to give Inter a 1-0 win over AC Milan in their derby at San Siro.

Milan dominated most of a fiery encounter but could not break through, even after Inter had midfielder Yuto Nagatomo sent off for a second bookable offence in the 48th minute.

Inter have 15 points from seven games while Milan have only seven.

Juventus and Napoli stayed level at the top with 19 points after 2-1 wins. Claudio Marchisio struck in the 85th minute for Juventus against Siena and Goran Pandev scored the decisive goal for Napoli at home to Udinese.

ENGLAND

Premier League leaders Chelsea recovered from conceding an early goal to hammer Norwich City 4-1 with goals from Fernando Torres, Frank Lampard, Eden Hazard and Branislav Ivanovic.

Manchester United moved up to second position, four points off the pace, after winning 3-0 at Newcastle United thanks to strikes by Jonny Evans, Patrice Evra and Tom Cleverley.

Champions Manchester City are third after a 3-0 home victory over Sunderland while Tottenham Hotspur collected their fourth straight league win with a 2-0 triumph over Aston Villa.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to five points after they eased past Hoffenheim 2-0 on Saturday courtesy of a Franck Ribery double for their seventh straight league win and a maximum 21 points.

The Bavarians now have a nine-point advantage over champions Borussia Dortmund, who dropped to fourth after conceding a late equaliser by Hanover 96 forward Mame Diouf for a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Ruhr Valley rivals Schalke 04 leapfrogged into third on 14 following their 3-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg while promoted Eintracht Frankfurt, in second on 16, saw their unbeaten run this season end with a 2-0 defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

FRANCE

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored two superb goals for Paris St Germain but they could only earn a 2-2 draw at Olympique Marseille, who stayed top of Ligue 1 on 19 points, three ahead of their arch-rivals.

Ibrahimovic, who joined big-spending PSG from AC Milan in July, is the league's top scorer with nine goals from seven games.

Olympique Lyon are third on 15 points after they drew 1-1 at Lorient, who recovered from a goal down to continue their unbeaten run and keep fourth spot.

Champions Montpellier's dismal start to the season continued when they suffered a last-gasp 3-2 home loss to lowly Evian Thonon Gaillard. They lie 15th on eight points.

PORTUGAL

Porto's Colombia striker Jackson Martinez backheeled in a wonder-goal and opened the way to a deserved 2-0 home win over Lisbon rivals Sporting which kept them joint leaders with Benfica.

The two league favourites have 14 points after six matches, three ahead third-placed Braga.

Benfica, who conceded early on at home to Beira Mar, scored two in quick succession in the second half to win 2-1.

Uruguay right back Maxi Pereira equalised with a bicycle kick and then Spanish striker Rodrigo made amends for an earlier missed penalty by tapping in the winner.

NETHERLANDS

Twente Enschede went three points clear after cruising to a 3-0 home win over AZ Alkmaar, who had Adam Maher and Jozy Altidore sent off within a minute of each other early in the second half.

PSV Eindhoven moved into second place following a 4-0 win over NAC Breda.