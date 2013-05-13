Manchester United players celebrate with the English Premier League trophy at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northern England May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Barcelona won their 22nd La Liga title at the weekend while Paris St Germain clinched their first French crown since 1994 with a 1-0 victory at third-placed Olympique Lyon.

Bayern Munich were presented with the Bundesliga trophy as they beat Augsburg 3-0 and Premier League champions Manchester United gave retiring manager Alex Ferguson an appropriate send-off in his final home match by beating Swansea City 2-1.

- -

SPAIN

Barcelona secured their 22nd La Liga title and fourth in five years when second-placed Real Madrid drew 1-1 at Espanyol with a weakened team on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho had his focus on Friday's King's Cup final against Atletico Madrid and their last chance for major silverware this season, as Gonzalo Higuain equalised in the second half for Real.

Barca recovered to win 2-1 at Atletico Madrid with 10 men on Sunday after Radamel Falcao gave the hosts the lead. Alexis Sanchez and a Gabi own-goal earned Barca a victory that kept them on course to match Real's record 100 points for a season.

Barca, who had already made all their substitutions when Lionel Messi went off injured with 20 minutes to go, have 91 points, Real 81 and Atletico 72. Valencia are fourth with 59 after a 4-0 rout of Rayo Vallecano.

- -

FRANCE

Paris St Germain clinched their first French title since 1994 with a 1-0 victory at third-placed Olympique Lyon that lifted them seven points clear of Olympique Marseille with two games to play.

The win also secured a place in next season's Champions League group stage for Marseille, who beat visiting Toulouse 2-1 with an Andre Ayew double for a seven-point lead over Lyon.

Lyon occupy the final Champions League spot with 63 points, three ahead of Lille who beat Stade Reims 3-0 and Nice, who were thrashed 4-0 at 17th-placed Evian Thonon Gaillard.

Bottom-club Brest were relegated after slumping to a ninth consecutive defeat 2-0 at home to Sochaux that left them nine points adrift of Evian.

- -

GERMANY

Champions Bayern Munich officially lifted the Bundesliga trophy they secured weeks ago after a 3-0 win against Augsburg as they prepare for the all-German Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund later this month.

Second-half goals from Thomas Mueller, Xherdan Shaqiri and Luiz Gustavo made it 28 wins out of 33 league games for the Bavarians who celebrated their 23rd German league title and their first silverware of any kind since 2010.

Dortmund staged another last-gasp comeback with two goals from Marco Reus to snatch a 3-3 draw at VfL Wolfsburg and drop 22 points behind Bayern in second place.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Stefan Kiessling scored his 24th league goal of the season in a 3-1 win over Hanover 96 to top the Bundesliga scoring chart as his team prepare for Champions League action next season.

- -

ENGLAND

Manchester United gave manager Alex Ferguson a fitting send-off in his final home match in charge with a 2-1 win over Swansea City in the Premier League.

Rio Ferdinand struck a late winner for the champions who collected the league trophy after the match as the Old Trafford crowd celebrated Ferguson's glittering 26-year reign at the club.

Wigan Athletic beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, Ben Watson's late header securing one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

Wigan will almost certainly have to win their last two Premier League matches to avoid relegation while Norwich City and Newcastle United ensured survival with victories on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Stoke City 2-1 to keep alive their hopes of Champions League qualification and Chelsea won 2-1 at Aston Villa to virtually guarantee their place in Europe's top club competition next season.

Frank Lampard scored twice for Chelsea to become the club's all-time top scorer with 203 goals.

- -

ITALY

AC Milan missed a chance to clinch third spot in Serie A and a place in the Champions League playoffs when they were held 0-0 at home by AS Roma in a bad-tempered match.

The hosts had midfielder Sulley Muntari sent off just before halftime for grabbing the referee's arm while Roma's 36-year-old captain Francesco Totti was dismissed for elbowing in stoppage time.

The match was briefly halted in the second half because of racist behaviour by Roma fans, and restarted after warnings were announced over the public address system.

Milan stayed two points clear of Fiorentina with one match each to play after the Viola beat Palermo 1-0, condemning the Sicilians to Serie B next season. Siena, beaten 2-1 at Napoli, also went down while Genoa and Torino clambered to safety.

- -

PORTUGAL

A stoppage-time goal by substitute Kelvin handed Porto a 2-1 home win over fierce rivals Benfica and put them on the verge of clinching a third consecutive Portuguese Premier League title.

The two teams were undefeated going into the penultimate game of the season and victory gave Porto a one-point advantage over second-placed Benfica.

Porto travel to third-placed Pacos de Ferreira in their last fixture while Benfica host second-from-bottom Moreirense. (Compiled by John Mehaffey)