GERMANY

Champions Bayern Munich crushed Cologne 4-0 with winger Arjen Robben scoring on his comeback from injury to record their 1,000th Bundesliga win.

Bayern extended their record-breaking start to the season to 10 wins from 10 matches to stay seven points clear at the top.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund remained on their heels with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a hat-trick, his second in four days, and Marco Reus adding another in their 5-1 demolition of bottom-placed Augsburg.

Schalke 04 slumped to a 3-1 loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach but held on to third place on 19, four behind Dortmund.

ENGLAND

Manchester City remained top of the Premier League but only on goal difference from Arsenal after a dull goalless draw in the derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Arsenal squeezed past Everton 2-1 on Saturday for a fourth successive league victory.

West Ham are third, two points behind, following an eventful 2-1 win over champions Chelsea, who had manager Jose Mourinho and his assistant Silvino Louro sent to the stands after midfielder Nemanja Matic was red-carded.

Former European Cup winners Aston Villa sank to the bottom of the table and dismissed manager Tim Sherwood, who had lost six league games in succession.

Sunderland climbed off the bottom and above their neighbours Newcastle by beating them 3-0 in the north-east derby.

SPAIN

Real Madrid and Barcelona ended the weekend level on 21 points at the top after Real claimed a nervy 3-1 win at 10-man Celta Vigo and Barcelona needed a Luis Suarez treble to secure a 3-1 comeback win at home to Eibar.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo put Real in control at Celta on Saturday but the Galicians fought back strongly after going a man down and Nolito pulled one back before Marcelo scored with the last kick of the game.

More poor Barca defending allowed modest Eibar to take an early lead in Sunday's clash at the Nou Camp but Suarez was on clinical form and his second La Liga hat-trick on the one-year anniversary of his debut gave the champions the spoils.

Atletico Madrid stayed hard on the leaders' heels on 19 points in third, one ahead of fourth-placed Celta, when Yannick Carrasco scored the pick of the goals in a 2-1 win at home to Valencia on Sunday.

ITALY

AS Roma moved top of Serie A after a 2-1 victory away at previous leaders Fiorentina with Mohamed Salah marking his return to Tuscany with a goal and a red card.

Juventus recorded only their third league win of the season with a 2-0 triumph over Atalanta, while Lazio defeated Torino 3-0.

Sampdoria trounced Verona 4-1 and AC Milan, who gave a debut to 16-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, beat Sassuolo 2-1.

FRANCE

PSG extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 after a routine 4-1 win over St Etienne on Sunday, while Marseille ended a seven-game winless streak with a 2-1 triumph at Lille.

Second-placed Angers only could only manage a 0-0 home draw against Guingamp on Saturday, allowing reigning champions PSG to move seven points clear.

Third-placed Caen lost 2-0 at home to Nantes.

Layvin Kurzawa, Edinson Cavani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lucas Moura were on target for champions PSG.

Marseille won only their third league game of the season when they beat Lille away.

BELGIUM

Stefano Okaka was again among the goals to help Anderlecht to a 3-1 home win over Club Brugge on Sunday and the leadership of the Belgian league.

Okaka scored the winner on Thursday as Anderlecht beat Tottenham 2-1 in the Europa League and put his side ahead early on Sunday, with Imoh Ezekiel and Dennis Praet adding two more in the second half.

Anderlecht moved one point above Oostende and champions Ghent, who played out a 2-2 draw on Saturday, to 25 points. (Reporting by Clare Lovell; editing by Martyn Herman)