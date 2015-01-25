LONDON Jan 25 The FA Cup was turned on its head as Chelsea and Manchester City were knocked out by lower-league opponents, but it was business as usual in Spain with Real Madrid and Barcelona both winning.

Juventus tightened their grip on Serie A, while Olympique Lyonnais went four points clear in France.

ENGLAND

Chelsea gave up a two-goal lead to lose to third tier Bradford City and Manchester City were beaten by second tier Middlesbrough as the FA Cup endured one of the most eventful weekends in its history.

Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders were cruising at home to their lower league opponents but imploded in a stunning 4-2 defeat.

League champions Manchester City were also at home when they were undone 2-0 by promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough.

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw at fourth tier opponents Cambridge United and Liverpool also played out a goalless stalemate at home to second tier Bolton Wanderers.

Holders Arsenal scraped into the next round with a 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

SPAIN

Top two Real Madrid and Barcelona enjoyed contrasting victories as Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for kicking out at an opponent in a 2-1 away win over Cordoba while Barcelona kept on their heels with a 6-0 romp at Elche on Saturday.

Real remain top with 48 points, one more than Barca and also with a game in hand.

Real's Ronaldo kicked out at defender Edimar and also appeared to throw a punch with the scores level at 1-1 and seven minutes left to play. Gareth Bale, however, fired home a penalty at the death to snatch victory.

Lionel Messi and Neymar hit second-half braces for Barca, while third place Atletico Madrid won 3-1 at home to Rayo Vallecano with two goals from Antoine Griezmann.

ITALY

Juventus went seven points clear at the top of Serie A after second-half goals from Paul Pogba and Stephan Lichtsteiner gave them a 2-0 win over lowly Chievo.

Juve, aiming for a fourth successive title, have 49 points, with AS Roma on 42 and Lazio and Sampdoria joint third on 34.

Roma drew 1-1 at Fiorentina, Adem Ljajic salvaging them a point early in the second half after Mario Gomez had given Fiorentina a halftime lead.

Lazio beat AC Milan 3-1, helped by two goals from Marco Parolo and one from Miroslav Klose, and Sampdoria drew 1-1 at home to Palermo.

FRANCE

Olympique Lyonnais extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to four points as Alexandre Lacazette scored from the penalty spot in a 2-0 win against 10-man Metz on Sunday.

Lyon have 48 points from 22 games, ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille after they lost 2-1 to Nice on Friday.

Champions Paris St Germain are third, level on points with Marseille, after they beat St Etienne 1-0 on Sunday thanks to a 60th-minute penalty from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

NETHERLANDS

Pacesetting PSV Eindhoven won 2-1 at Cambuur on Saturday to stay on course for a first Dutch title in seven years with headed goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay.

PSV have 49 points from 19 matches, ahead of nearest pursuers Ajax Amsterdam whose rare goalless draw with third place Feyenoord on Sunday left them six points adrift.

It was only the second time the 'Klassieker' fixture of the Dutch season had ended in a goalless draw. The previous occasion was in 1978.

Feyenoord are 14 points off top spot. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)