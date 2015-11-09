LONDON Nov 8 Jose Mourinho woes continued at Chelsea after the champions slumped to their seventh Premier League defeat of the season, while in La Liga Real Madrid slumped to a surprise defeat at Sevilla.

Real's rivals Barcelona faced no such problems as Neymar's wonder goal inspired them to a 3-0 win over Villarreal.

- - - -

ENGLAND

Jose Mourinho's future at Chelsea was pushed further under the spotlight when the manager, absent through a stadium ban, could do little as the champions lost yet again at Stoke City.

Marko Arnautovic's 53rd-minute volley handed Stoke a 1-0 win and condemned Chelsea to their seventh defeat in 12 Premier League games. Mourinho's side are hovering above the relegation zone in 16 place.

Arsenal's hopes of leapfrogging leaders Manchester City were frustrated when they drew 1-1 with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur after City's surprising 0-0 draw with bottom club Aston Villa.

Manchester City have 26 points from 12 matches, the same as Arsenal, but have a better goal difference.

- -

SPAIN

Real Madrid suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat at Sevilla which allowed a Neymar-inspired Barcelona to move three points clear at the top of La Liga following a 3-0 success over Villarreal.

Cushioning the ball on his chest, Neymar flicked the ball with the back of his heel over the top of his head, befuddling defender Jaume Costa while simultaneously spinning around to strike his volley into the net which completed the 3-0 win.

Real had gone ahead through a spectacular overhead kick from Sergio Ramos but goals from Ciro Immobile, Ever Banega and Fernando Llorente put Sevilla ahead.

Substitute James Rodriguez's injury time goal could not prevent Rafa Benitez from suffering his first league defeat as Real Madrid manager. Barca lead the table with 27 points from 11 games, three more than Real while Atletico are on 23 points.

- -

GERMANY

Irrepressible Bayern Munich stayed five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga by demolishing VfB Stuttgart 4-0 with all the goals coming in the first half.

Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller shared the goals for the unbeaten Bavarians, who have 34 points out of a possible 36.

Borussia Dortmund are second with 29 points following a 3-2 win over Schalke 04 in the Ruhr derby.

- -

ITALY

Inter Milan and Fiorentina both earned victories away from home to stay level at the top of Serie A with 27 points.

Geoffrey Kondogbia's goal gave Inter a 1-0 win at Torino while Josip Ilicic and Nikola Kalinic were on target in Fiorentina's 2-0 win at Sampdoria.

AS Roma stayed one point behind by beating neighbours Lazio 2-0 while champions Juventus are joint seventh following their 3-1 win at Empoli.

- -

FRANCE

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice as Paris St Germain continued their Ligue 1 stroll with a 5-0 demolition of Toulouse on Saturday.

PSG now have 35 points from 13 games and lead Olympique Lyonnais by 10 points after Lyon won the derby against St Etienne 3-0 thanks to Alexandre Lacazette's hat-trick.

Caen are a surprising third after a 2-1 win against En Avant Guingamp on Saturday.

Marseille's disappointing season continued with a 1-0 home defeat against Nice on Sunday.

- -

PORTUGAL

Leaders Sporting snatched a last-minute win at Arouca in a stormy encounter which featured a bizarre pushing match between one of the visiting players and the home team's coach Lito Vidigal.

Arouca coach Vidigal and Sporting defender Naldo were both sent off following the incident in the 88th minute.

Vidigal went on to the pitch and pushed Naldo following a foul near the touchline, then Naldo retaliated on the former Angola coach who went tumbling over although he appeared to make the most of the incident.

Almost immediately, Islam Slimani scrambled home a 90th minute winner with his ninth league goal of the season to give unbeaten Sporting a 1-0 win which kept them five points clear of Porto at the top.

- -

NETHERLANDS

Davy Klaassen's deflected goal and some tidy goalkeeping from Jasper Cillessen ensured Ajax Amsterdam drew 1-1 at Feyenoord to maintain their lead at the top of the Dutch league.

Klaassen equalised with a shot that deflected off fellow Dutch international Terrence Kongolo midway through the second half after Feyenoord had led at halftime through Sven van Beek in a tempestuous tussle which followed Feyenoord's 1-0 win over Ajax in the Dutch Cup 10 days ago.

The draw means Ajax remained top with 29 points while champions PSV Eindhoven jumped above Feyenoord into second spot after they beat Utrecht 3-1. PSV are on 27 points and Feyenoord third on 26.

- - - -

(Compiled by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Greg Stutchbury)