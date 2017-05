LONDON Former Wales international striker Ched Evans was found not guilty of rape after a two week long re-trial ended in Cardiff on Friday.

Evans, who was released in 2014 after serving half of a five-year sentence for the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman in a hotel room in 2011, had his conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal last April.

The 27-year-old now plays for League One (third-tier) English club Chesterfield.

The jury of seven women and five men took two hours to acquit Evans at Cardiff crown court.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)