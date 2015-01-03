VALLETTA Jan 3 Malta's prime minister urged the local soccer club Hibernians on Saturday not to sign the British convicted rapist Ched Evans, saying it could hurt Malta's image.

British media on Friday revealed plans by Hibernians to sign Evans, a former Sheffield United and Wales striker who has been unable to secure a contract in the English league since his release from jail in October.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted that footballers were role models and that Hibernians' decision would affect Malta's image as well as that of the club.

"I hope the management realise this before the final decision," he said.

Hibernians vice-president Stephen Vaughan had been quoted in British media saying Evans had been offered a deal until the end of the season.

Evans served two-and-a-half years of a five-year sentence after being found guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman in 2011.

He was initially given permission to return to train with the English League One team Sheffield United at the request of the Professional Footballers Association.

But after protests from supporters, sponsors and patrons, including a petition with 160,000 signatures, the club retracted the offer.

Earlier on Saturday, Maltese Justice Minister Owen Bonnici argued that Evans deserved a second chance.

"We should not only speak about rehabilitation of ex-prisoners, we must also practise what we preach," he tweeted. (Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Stephen Powell and Kevin Liffey)