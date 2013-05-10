LONDON May 10 Everton manager David Moyes will not answer questions about his new appointment at Manchester United when he speaks to journalists at his regular Friday news briefing, the club said.

Moyes, named as Alex Ferguson's successor at Old Trafford on Thursday, would take questions only about Sunday's Premier League game against West Ham, the club said.

Everton said Moyes would hold a media conference at 1230 GMT but added in a statement: "Please note Mr Moyes will not be answering any questions on the subject of Manchester United or his appointment as the club's new manager."

Sixth-placed Everton play mid-table West Ham at Goodison Park on Sunday (1400 GMT) before facing Chelsea in their last game of the season at Stamford Bridge on May 19.

Moyes officially takes over at United on July 1 after Ferguson, Britain's longest-serving and most successful soccer manager, announced on Wednesday that he would retire. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)