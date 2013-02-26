Everton's Leighton Baines (R) runs past Oldham Athletic's Kirk Millar during their FA Cup fifth round replay soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Everton beat third-tier FA Cup giantkillers Oldham Athletic 3-1 in an FA Cup fifth round replay on Tuesday to tee up an all Premier League quarter-final against Wigan Athletic.

Belgian Kevin Mirallas and Leighton Baines put the home side 2-0 up in the first half before Leon Osman added a third after the hour mark to show the gulf in class against Liverpool's surprise fourth-round conquerors.

Matt Smith, who equalised in the last minute for Oldham in the 2-2 draw at home to Everton on February 16, struck with a header from a corner moments later to give the visitors hope but the hosts were never really troubled again in the final half hour.

Everton will next host Wigan on March 9 (1245 GMT).

