April 4 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson will be swapping the dugout for the lectern after agreeing a long-term teaching position at Harvard University.

The 72-year-old Scot, who ended his glittering reign at Old Trafford last year after 26 years in charge, will share his wisdom as an academic in a new programme entitled 'The Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports'.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity and privilege to contribute to such a respected centre of excellence," Ferguson, who won 13 league titles during his time at Old Trafford, said.

"The time I have already spent at Harvard has been a stimulating experience and I look forward to developing my relationship and activities with the students, faculty and friends of the Harvard Business School (HBS) community."

The position will start in May.

Ferguson, who led United to the title in his final season in charge, has given lectures at the Ivy League university in the past and he will work alongside Business School professor Anita Elberse, who developed a case study in 2012 examining his management skills.

Speaking about Ferguson's new role, Elberse said: "We look forward to welcoming Sir Alex Ferguson on the HBS campus to share his remarkable leadership journey, and contribute to our Executive Education participants' ability to make a profound difference in the world." (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Martyn Herman)