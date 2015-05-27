BERLIN May 27 German sportswear company Adidas
called on soccer's world governing body FIFA on
Wednesday to do more to establish transparent compliance
standards after several of its officials were arrested over
suspected corruption.
"The Adidas group is fully committed to creating a culture
that promotes the highest standards of ethics and compliance,
and we expect the same from our partners," Adidas said in an
emailed statement.
"Following today's news, we can therefore only encourage
FIFA to continue to establish and follow transparent compliance
standards in everything they do."
Adidas, associated with FIFA since the 1950s, already
expressed concern last June after allegations of corruption
connected to the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, saying
the negative public debate was not good for football, nor for
FIFA and its partners.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)