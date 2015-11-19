BERLIN Nov 19 FIFA should set limits on the term and age of its future presidents as the world soccer governing body seeks to reform after a corruption scandal, the chief executive of long-standing sponsor Adidas was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The comments by Herbert Hainer are the first concrete proposals for reform from the company that has provided the World Cup match ball since 1970 and extended its partnership with FIFA until 2030 two years ago.

In an interview with the WirtschaftsWoche magazine released ahead of publication, Hainer also said the work of the future FIFA president should be overseen by a supervisory body, like in companies. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)