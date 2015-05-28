(Adds details)

By Mark Gleeson

JOHANNESBURG May 28 The Confederation of African Football is opposed to any postponement of Friday's FIFA Congress and presidential election in Zurich and reiterated its support for Sepp Blatter's candidacy, a statement said on Thursday.

CAF said a meeting of its members, held in the Swiss city on Wednesday, continued to back the under fire FIFA president, who is seeking re-election in a two-man race against Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein on Friday.

Africa's support for the election to go ahead adds to that of Asia but is opposed by UEFA, European football's governing body, who want it postponed.

"CAF is following with particular attention the events that are occurring at this time in the football family," the statement said in a reference to the dramatic arrest in Switzerland on Wednesday of seven FIFA officials on U.S. corruption charges.

"CAF reaffirms its commitment to work and co-operate in safeguarding the ethical and moral values that underlie the practice of the sport, its organisation and administration.

"Hence our full and ongoing support behind the package of measures driven by FIFA in recent years to improve governance.

"CAF reaffirms its readiness to cooperate in this matter with all institutions that engage and subscribes to a zero tolerance policy."

CAF president Issa Hayatou and two senior members of the organisation's executive committee were named on Wednesday among 10 FIFA executive committee members that Swiss authorities want to question over allegations of vote buying for the next two World Cups in Russia and Qatar.