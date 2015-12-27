Blatter did not speak to U.S. investigators, lawyer says
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
LONDON FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali bin al-Hussein has called for Michael Garcia's report into allegations of corruption during bidding for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to be published immediately, the BBC said on Sunday.
Former United States Prosecutor Garcia resigned as the independent ethics investigator of world soccer's ruling body in protest at the way his report into the bidding for the tournaments in Russia and Qatar was handled.
"People need to know what has been going on at FIFA," Jordanian Prince Ali said.
Garcia submitted his report in September 2014. FIFA released a 42-page summary clearing Russia and Qatar of corruption, rather than publishing the full document. It is not clear when the report might be released.
Prince Ali is standing to replace Sepp Blatter as FIFA president along with Jerome Champagne, Gianni Infantino, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa and Tokyo Sexwale.
The election will take place in Zurich on Feb. 26.
