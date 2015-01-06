LONDON Jan 6 Prince Ali bin Al Hussein became the youngest member of the FIFA executive committee when he was elected to the governing body in 2011 but the Jordanian has never been over-awed by the more established members on soccer's top table.

His royal background, military education and a fierce determination "to do the right thing" marked him out as someone who stood out from the old guard.

He is also one of the few FIFA executive committee members who might slip into a pair of jeans, pull on a leather jacket and go and watch his favourites Arsenal in London or eat at a modest restaurant and feel completely at home.

And he could become the youngest FIFA president since Robert Guerin, became its first aged 28 in 1904.

Those who have followed his career progression closely over the last four years were not surprised by Tuesday's announcement that he has decided to challenge Sepp Blatter for the presidency later this year.

Softly spoken, and usually with a few days growth on his face, he clearly resembles his late father King Hussein and has some powerful supporters including UEFA president Michel Platini.

Platini, who decided to remain as president of the European soccer body and not run for the FIFA office despite saying Blatter's time at the top should end, welcomed the announcement.

"I know Prince Ali well," the Frenchman said in a statement. "He has all the credibility required to hold high office. We now await his proposals and his programme for the future of football."

Jim Boyce of Northern Ireland, Britain's FIFA vice-president, told Reuters: "I have sat on the executive committee with him for three and a half years and I hold him in the highest esteem.

"If he feels something needs to be said, he says it. He comes across to me as being moral and open and we now have the fascinating situation of the 209 members of FIFA being able to make a democratic decision in May."

Ali has campaigned against the secretive nature of Blatter's FIFA and was among the first there to support the publication of Michael Garcia's original report into the alleged scandals surrounding the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bids.

He has urged reform in Zurich, and unlike most of the other executive committee members, is not afraid to speak to the media to get his own point of view across and in many ways is above the "party politics" at FIFA House.

He became president of the Jordan Football Association when he was 24 in 1999 and likes to joke, "when I went into the dressing room, I was the same age as most of the players.

"But there was one major difference," adds the royal. "They could play the game a lot better than me."

Among his achievements, Prince Ali founded the West Asian Football Federation in 2000 and started the Asian Football Development Project in 2012, a non-profit scheme aimed at developing grass roots football across Asia.

He also campaigned successfully to lift the ban on female Islamic players wearing headscarves or hijabs in competitions.

Blatter might still be favourite to win the FIFA election in May, but no-one should underestimate Prince Ali's potential to make an even greater impact this year.