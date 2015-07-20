Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan waves after meeting with delegations of Colombian government and FARC guerrillas during a Colombian peace talk in Havana February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

ZURICH A group campaigning for reform of world soccer's governing body FIFA have called for former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan to be put in charge of an independent reform commission.

"We are calling for Kofi Annan to come into this mess and take control of the reform process," Jaimie Fuller, a co-founder of "New FIFA Now", told a Zurich news conference:

A spokesman for Kofi, however, suggested it was unlikely the Nobel Peace Prize winner would take on the task.

FIFA's executive committee was meeting on Monday to discuss reform plans and set a date for a vote to replace outgoing president Sepp Blatter amid charges against FIFA officials of corruption by the U.S. Department of Justice and Swiss authorities.

Blatter was re-elected for a fifth term but announced on June 2 that he would quit. He has not been accused personally of any wrongdoing.

Tim Noonan, of ITUC, the international trade union body, said his organisation had been in touch with Annan.

"We have spoken to Kofi Annan...he has indicated that he (would be) open to receiving a proposal, the initial contact has been made," said Noonan.

A formal offer would have to come from the "world of football," Noonan said.

A spokesman for the Kofi Annan Foundation , however, suggested soccer may need to look elsewhere for a figurehead to help reform.

"We are aware of some discussions and speculations but in actual fact Mr Annan has not been formally approached by any side on this matter, nor does he plan to widen the scope of his already busy schedule," Bijan Farnoudi said.

(Reporting by Simon Evans,; Editing by Angus MacSwan)