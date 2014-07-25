July 25 FIFA has reprimanded the Argentine FA and fined it 30,000 Swiss francs ($33,200) after its national team players were pictured with a political banner before a friendly against Slovenia in June, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.

Some players stood behind the banner which read "Las Malvinas son argentinas" (The Falklands are Argentine) before the game in Buenos Aires, infringing rules on political action and team misconduct, FIFA said on its website (www.fifa.com).

Argentina and Britain went to war in 1982 over the Falkland Islands, called the Malvinas in Spanish. The islands have been a British territory since 1833.

It was the second time that FIFA has fined Argentina's football authority this month. A 300,000 Swiss-franc ($340,000) fine was imposed for failing to bring Argentina players to pre-match news conferences at the World Cup in Brazil.

