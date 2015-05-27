Brief biographies of the nine current and former FIFA officials indicted on Wednesday for racketeering, conspiracy and corruption.
- -
JEFFREY WEBB (Cayman Islands)
Age: 50
FIFA Vice President
President of Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) (since 2012)
Chairman of the FIFA Anti-Racism and Discrimination Task Force
President of Cayman Islands Football Association
- -
EUGENIO FIGUEREDO (Uruguay)
Age: 83
FIFA Vice President
Former President of South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) (2013-14)
Former President of Uruguayan Football Association (1997-2006)
- -
JACK WARNER (Trinidad and Tobago)
Age: 72
Minister of National Security, Trinidad and Tobago
Former President of CONCACAF (1990-2011)
Former FIFA Vice President (to 2011)
Former President of the Caribbean Football Union (1990-2011)
* Resigned from all football posts on June 11, 2011, bringing an end to FIFA Ethics Committee procedures against him.
- -
RAFAEL ESQUIVEL (Venezuela)
Age: 68
President of Venezuelan Football Federation (Since 1987)
Member of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee
- -
JOSE MARIA MARIN
Age: 83
Former President of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) (2012-2015)
President of Local Organising Committee for 2014 World Cup
Former Governor of Sao Paulo State (1982-1983)
- -
NICOLAS LEOZ (Paraguay)
Age: 86
Former President of CONMEBOL (1986-2013)
Former member of FIFA's executive committee (1998-2013)
Twice former President of Paraguayan Football Association
* Retired from all football posts for "health and personal reasons" in April 2013.
- -
EDUARDO LI (Costa Rica)
President of Costa Rican Football Federation
Special advisor to the Organising Committee for the FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women's World Cups
- -
JULIO ROCHA (Nicaragua)
Former President of Nicaraguan Football Federation (1990-2014)
Elected to CONCACAF Hall of Fame in 2009
FIFA Development Officer
- -
COSTAS TAKKAS (Cayman Islands)
Former General Secretary the Cayman Islands Football Association
- -
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Julian Linden)