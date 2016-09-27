PANAJI, India, Sept 27 Asian elections for three seats on the new FIFA Council were called off on Tuesday after delegates to the Asian Football Confederation's extraordinary congress in Goa voted down the agenda of the meeting.

Forty two of the 44 members who had voting rights at the meeting raised a "No" card when AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa called for the agenda of the meeting to be passed.

World governing body FIFA banned Saoud Al-Mohannadi, vice-president of the Qatar Football Association, from the election on Sunday because of an ongoing corruption investigation, leaving six candidates.

Al-Mohannadi, who denies any wrongdoing, was one of the favourites to win a seat on the new body and had cleared the necessary FIFA integrity check. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)