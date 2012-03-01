The sun is reflected on the FIFA logo in front of the FIFA headquarters in Zurich May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

BERNE Bahrain's 10-0 win over Indonesia in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday is to be examined by FIFA's security department, soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

"Given the unusual outcome in relation to the results-expectation and head-to-head history, and in the interests of maintaining unequivocal confidence in our game, FIFA Security will conduct a routine examination of this game and its result," FIFA said in a statement.

Bahrain had needed a nine-goal win in the Asian Group E match, combined with a defeat for Qatar in Iran, to progress to the next stage of the region's World Cup qualifying competition.

Qatar went through, however, when an 86th-minute goal gave them a 2-2 draw in Iran to clinch second place in the group at Bahrain's expense.

Indonesia, already eliminated, fielded a weakened team as a number of their top players had been suspended by their own federation.

