By Brett Wolf and Douwe Miedema
| ST. LOUIS/WASHINGTON, June 3
ST. LOUIS/WASHINGTON, June 3 The disclosure that
some of the world's largest banks had been used as a conduit for
bribes allegedly paid to soccer officials has prompted the banks
to scrutinize their ties with FIFA, and could make it more
difficult for the sport's powerful governing body to move money
around the world.
Major U.S. and European banks say they are stepping up
scrutiny of FIFA-related accounts, and are wary in particular of
ties to two regional member organizations that feature
prominently in the U.S. Department of Justice's indictment.
U.S. authorities last week charged nine current or former
FIFA officials and five sports industry executives in a $150
million bribery scheme, accusing them of running a "criminal
enterprise" that lasted for 24 years and relied heavily on the
U.S. financial system. As the scandal continued to worsen, Sepp
Blatter, FIFA's long-serving president, said on Tuesday he was
quitting.
Of the nine soccer officials, seven were former or current
officials at either CONCACAF, the North-American, Central
American and Caribbean football association, or at CONMEBOL, the
South American regional soccer organization.
A top compliance official at one of the banks named in the
court documents said it would close any accounts of accused
parties and closely review other FIFA-related accounts,
especially those associated with CONCACAF. More scrutiny will
now also be given to other sporting entities, such as the U.S.
Olympic Committee, the official added.
U.S. authorities have not accused FIFA itself of wrongdoing,
though a person familiar with the matter said on Monday that
U.S. prosecutors believe that FIFA Secretary General Jerome
Valcke was involved in a $10 million bank transaction that is
under investigation. FIFA and Valcke have denied this was the
case.
And late on Tuesday, a source told Reuters that Blatter
himself is being investigated by U.S. prosecutors and the FBI.
When asked if FIFA is having any trouble getting banking
services, spokeswoman Delia Fischer said no. A spokesman for
CONMEBOL, Nestor Benitez, declined to comment. A CONCACAF
spokesman also had no comment.
CLOSELY SCRUTINIZED
Unless government allegations of bribery and money
laundering expand to include the organization itself, FIFA and
its affiliated bodies should be able to use banking services,
executives at several banks said. Blatter's departure should
also give them some comfort.
"They're going to be very closely scrutinized, but they
won't lose their accounts ... absent the government bringing
forth evidence that FIFA was acting as a corrupt
organization," said a senior compliance officer at another large
bank named in the court documents.
None of the more than a dozen banks mentioned in the U.S.
indictment, which include some of the largest global financial
institutions, such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America
, Citigroup, HSBC and Barclays,
are accused of any wrongdoing.
Still, the senior compliance officer told Reuters that banks
"kind of panicked" after comments by Kelly T. Currie, acting
U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, who said
banks' actions would be reviewed to determine if they knowingly
facilitated bribe payments.
An HSBC spokesman said: "We are continuing to review the
allegations in the indictments ... to ensure that our services
are not being misused for financial crime."
Citigroup has said it has cooperated with the U.S. probe.
JPMorgan and Bank of America declined to comment. Barclays did
not return a request for comment.
"WE JUST DON'T NEED IT"
FBI agents carrying bags and boxes went into CONCACAF'S
offices last week to execute a search warrant. CONCACAF said it
was "deeply concerned" about the developments and that it was
cooperating with authorities.
CONCACAF conducted business using accounts at the Florida
and New York branches of major U.S. and Swiss financial
institutions, the indictment shows, without being specific about
the banks concerned.
FIFA was dogged by corruption allegations for years before
the latest scandal, and at least one major European bank said it
has not been providing banking for FIFA because of that.
"It's not forbidden (to do business with FIFA) but due to
reputational risks, we just don't need it," said a spokesman at
the bank, which asked not to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the topic.
When asked about FIFA, a spokeswoman for the Financial
Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF), which sets
international anti-money laundering standards, said that "at
this stage, there are no plans to issue further guidance on the
provision of banking services to such officials."
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a regulator
that oversees major U.S. banks such as Bank of America and
Citigroup, declined to comment on FIFA.
But the OCC says it leaves it to banks to decide on a
case-by-case whether to terminate relationships with individual
clients, just telling them to keep a close eye on risk.
"We expect banks to ... report suspicious activity, for
instance an unusual and unexplained spike in clearing activity,"
said Grovetta Gardineer, deputy comptroller for compliance
operations at the OCC. "That doesn't mean that there's actual
money laundering, but it shows a deviation in the pattern that
should be looked into."
TOUGH TASK
But unless payments were destined for government officials,
it would have been difficult for banks to spot suspicious
transfers, said Jonathan Lopez, a former official at the U.S.
Justice Department's money laundering section.
"To ask a bank to decipher between legitimate and
illegitimate payments by a multinational organization who by its
nature makes a lot of payments in different countries is going
to be tough," Lopez said.
The widespread use of the dollar means that banks with a
presence in America may unwittingly play a role in facilitating
crime through a network of so-called correspondent banks, which
perform services for banks outside the country, and have long
been considered a loophole in the U.S. regulatory barriers
against money laundering.
The indictment shows that a high-ranking FIFA official -
believed by U.S. authorities to be Valcke - caused $10 million
to be wired from a FIFA account in Switzerland, to a Bank of
America correspondent account in New York. It was for credit to
accounts held in the names of the Caribbean Football Union and
CONCACAF at Republic Bank in Trinidad and Tobago. Those accounts
were controlled by former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner, who
is among those charged.
FIFA also wired billions of dollars from its accounts at a
major Swiss financial institution into beneficiary accounts in
the U.S. and throughout the world, via a correspondent account
at the U.S. branch of a major Swiss bank, prosecutors said.
Back in 2001, a U.S. Congressional report found that
correspondent banks had become conduits for dirty money and that
many banks established relationships with shell banks with no
physical presence, offshore banks that only did business outside
their jurisdictions, and banks with weak controls.
Since then, a slew of guidelines have been issued and legal
requirements established on how to manage the risks of these
accounts. Major banks, including Standard Chartered Plc
and JPMorgan, also have cut some ties with other foreign banks,
particularly in risky countries.
JPMorgan, for instance, has a few thousand correspondent
banking relationships and, about two years ago, began
terminating some 500 or 600 of them. It also adopted a policy of
not taking on new correspondent banking clients.
(Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York, Anjuli
Davies and Matt Scuffham in London, Thomas Atkins in Frankfurt;
