ZURICH Feb 17 FIFA's ethics watchdog on Wednesday imposed a warning and 7,000 Swiss franc ($7,055) fine on German soccer legend Franz Beckenbauer, the former World Cup-winning player and coach, for stonewalling an investigation.

"In the present case, Mr Beckenbauer failed to cooperate with an Ethics Committee investigation...regarding the 2018/2022 FIFA World Cup bids despite repeated requests for his assistance," FIFA's ethics panel said in a statement.

"This included requests to provide information during an in-person interview and in response to written questions presented in both English and German." The present case did not look into the matters related to the awarding of the 2006 World Cup to Germany, it added.

