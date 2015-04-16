FIFA president Sepp Blatter gestures during a news conferece after the Swiss women's soccer A team qualifyed for the FIFA Women's World Cup, in Luzern March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

NASSAU, Bahamas FIFA president Sepp Blatter's suggestion on Thursday that the CONCACAF region should be given an extra automatic qualification spot at the World Cup was met with a swift reply from UEFA president Michel Platini.

CONCACAF, the governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean, currently has three automatic places in the World Cup finals with a fourth team able to qualify through a playoff against a nation from another confederation.

But Blatter, who is seeking a fifth term as president of FIFA, suggested it was time for a change.

"If the World Cup will stay at 32 teams, then CONCACAF should have four teams," Blatter said to applause from delegates at the CONCACAF congress.

For last year's World Cup in Brazil, Mexico qualified as the fourth team after beating New Zealand in a two-legged game.

Blatter is up against former Portugal international Luis Figo, Dutch Football Association chief Michael van Praag and Jordanian Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, in the May 29 election.

Both Van Praag and Figo have suggested expanding the size of the World Cup, with the Dutchman proposing a 40-team tournament and Figo a 48-nation event.

Given FIFA politics, an attempt to give CONCACAF an extra place would likely be at the expense of Europe and Platini was quick to snap back.

"I want to say only one thing. If Blatter wants to give one more slot to a confederation that reaches one time the quarter-final, what will he give to us, who have (the last) three world champions?" Platini told Reuters.

Germany won the tournament in 2014 after successes for Spain (2010) and Italy (2006).

CONCACAF's Costa Rica reached the quarter-final in 2014 while the United States reached the last eight in 2002. Mexico were quarter-finalists in 1986 and 1970 - both times as hosts.

No team from CONCACAF has ever won the World Cup.

