Blatter did not speak to U.S. investigators, lawyer says
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
FIFA president Sepp Blatter is being investigated by U.S. prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a source said late on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day Blatter unexpectedly said he would step down as FIFA president in the wake of a corruption investigation that has rocked world soccer.
An FBI spokesman declined comment.
