FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) shakes hand with Domenico Scala, Chairman of the FIFA's Audit and Compliance Committee, after his statement during a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

FIFA president Sepp Blatter is being investigated by U.S. prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a source said late on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day Blatter unexpectedly said he would step down as FIFA president in the wake of a corruption investigation that has rocked world soccer.

An FBI spokesman declined comment.

