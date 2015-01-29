FIFA President Sepp Blatter addresses the audience during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH FIFA President Sepp Blatter confirmed that he had submitted his bid to run for re-election on Thursday, the deadline day for nominations to be handed in.

"Today is a key date in the electoral calendar. I've made my submission, now the electoral committee follow a process," the 78-year-old said on Twitter.

Blatter, who has been in charge of soccer's governing body since 1998, is running for a fifth mandate and is overwhelming favourite to win the election in Zurich on May 29.

Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, former FIFA official Jerome Champagne of France, ex-France international David Ginola, former Portugal forward Luis Figo and Dutch FA president Michael van Praag have also said they are running.

Candidates must formally submit their bids by 2300 GMT on Thursday.

