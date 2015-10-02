Sanchez, Giroud send Arsenal up to fifth
Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud were on target as Arsenal won 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday to move up to fifth in the Premier League and fuel their hopes of a late push for the top four.
NEW YORK FIFA's Sepp Blatter will not resign as president of the world football body after two major sponsors called for him to step down, his U.S. attorney said in statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BARCELONA Up against a baying Vicente Calderon crowd and a battle-hardened Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid could not produce the same dominant display as in their 3-0 win in the first leg but reached another Champions League final on Wednesday thanks to their experience.