Macy's quarterly profit tumbles 39 pct
May 11 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a 39 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a decline in sales and as higher inventory weighed on margins.
NEW YORK Oct 2 FIFA's Sepp Blatter will not resign as president of the world soccer body after two major sponsors called for him to step down, his U.S. attorney said in statement on Friday. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BRUSSELS, May 11 British vacuum cleaner maker Dyson won an appeal on Thursday at the top EU court, allowing it to relaunch its challenge to EU rules on energy efficiency labelling.