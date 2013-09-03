ZURICH, Sept 3 FIFA president Sepp Blatter said on Tuesday he was powerless to stop transfer fees from rocketing following the world record fee of 100 million euros ($132 million) paid by Real Madrid for Welsh winger Gareth Bale.

"(Even) when you say a country is poor or in debt, you always find money in football," Blatter told reporters.

"If the price of a player is high or not high, I think it's the market that decides and we cannot intervene in the market."

Blatter said he doubted that any player was worth the sum paid for Bale.

"If a player is the value of that, I doubt it, but I cannot stop it," he said.

Blatter said he remembered a similar controversy when Brazilian forward Ronaldo moved from Inter Milan to Real Madrid in 2002.

"At the same time, there was an auction at Sothebys in London where they sold a Picasso painting from the blue period for more than more than 50 million pounds ($78 million)," said Blatter.

"So I said, the man who acquired this painting, he will put it somewhere closed circuit because it's dangerous to lose it.

"But Ronaldo, you will see him twice every week in a stadium." ($1 = 0.6425 British pounds) (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey)