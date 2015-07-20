ZURICH, July 20 FIFA president Sepp Blatter was showered with paper money by a protester before the start of a press conference on Monday.

The protester, who had a British accent, threw the paper bills over Blatter.

Once security guards had removed the protester, Blatter said he was delaying the start of the press conference.

He returned around 10 minutes later to address the media.