LONDON, June 15 Sepp Blatter is actively considering reversing his promise to stand down as FIFA president, one of his advisers has told Sky News.

Klaus Stoehlker, who advised Blatter during the recent election campaign, said Blatter could remain head of world soccer's governing body if a "convincing candidate" to replace him did not emerge.

Blatter stepped down as FIFA president almost two weeks ago, as the Swiss-based body was rocked by corruption allegations.

Stoehlker, who Sky News says stressed he is not an official spokesman, was in a meeting when contacted by Reuters and unable to immediately comment.

Switzerland's Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday that Blatter, 79, may seek to stay on. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)