BAGSHOT, England, March 3 FIFA deferred a
final decision on whether Islamic women can play in a headscarf,
or hijab, until July when they will also make their long-awaited
decision on what goal-line technology system to employ.
The annual meeting of the game's ultimate law-making body,
the International Football Association Board, decided on
Saturday to test the specially designed headscarf further before
a final decision is taken in a special meeting in Kiev on July
2.
Two systems of two companies, Hawk-Eye and GoalRef, will be
tested again.
In other decisions, proposals to introduce a fourth
substitute in extra-time in Cup matches and limiting the
severity of the triple sanction punishment on goal-scoring
opportunities, by which an offender can concede a penalty,
receive a red card and then a suspension, were withdraw.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey)
