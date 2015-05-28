Boxing: Joshua keen on Klitschko rematch after Wembley triumph
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.
LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron believes there is a strong case for a change of leadership at soccer's world governing body FIFA after the arrest of several senior officials on U.S. corruption charges, his spokesman said on Thursday.
"He (Cameron) does think there's a very - in diplomatic speak - a very very strong case for a change of leadership," the spokesman told reporters.
Pressure has risen on FIFA President Sepp Blatter as the corruption scandal engulfing the organisation drew warnings from major sponsors and criticism from senior Western politicians.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by William James)
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.
GENEVA The United Nations' top human rights official hailed Pescara's Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari as an "inspiration" on Monday for leaving the pitch in protest after the player said he was booked for complaining about racist chanting.