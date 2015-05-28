LONDON British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday there was something deeply wrong at the heart of world soccer's governing body FIFA and that it needed to be reformed.

Speaking a day after the game was plunged into turmoil following the arrest of senior FIFA officials on U.S. corruption charges, Hammond said football fans around the world were being let down and the game was being brought into disrepute

"There is something deeply wrong at the heart of FIFA and international football needs to reform, needs to get its act together," Hammond told BBC TV.

Britain has long been a critic of FIFA and unsuccessfully bid for the 2018 World Cup which was instead awarded to Russia. Swiss prosecutors have opened their own criminal inquiry into allegations of mismanagement and money laundering related to the awarding of rights to host that tournament and the 2022 event in Qatar.

