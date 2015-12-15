NEW YORK Former Honduras president and football official Rafael Callejas pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges relating to what U.S. prosecutors described as multimillion-dollar bribery schemes at FIFA and other football governing bodies.

Callejas, who is a former president of the Honduran football federation and has served on FIFA's marketing and television committee, appeared with a lawyer in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, and the lawyer entered the plea on his behalf.

Callejas, 72, is one of dozens of football officials charged by U.S. authorities investigating corruption in the sport.

The lawyer, Manuel Retureta, said during the hearing that Callejas would not immediately seek release on bail. Retureta declined comment after the hearing. As Callejas left the courtroom, he flashed a thumbs-up to someone in the audience.

Another defendant in the football investigation, suspended FIFA Vice President Juan Angel Napout, was scheduled to appear in the same court later on Tuesday. Napout was president of the South American football confederation CONMEBOL.

Football bosses from South and Central America, including Callejas and Napout, were among 16 people charged on Dec. 3 for engaging in schemes involving over $200 million in bribes and kickbacks sought for marketing and broadcast rights to tournaments and matches.

In total, 41 individuals and entities have been charged in the United States in a corruption sweep that has rocked football worldwide and sent FIFA into an unprecedented crisis.

