'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK Dec 15 Former Honduras president and soccer official Rafael Callejas pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges relating to what U.S. prosecutors described as multimillion-dollar bribery schemes at FIFA and other soccer governing bodies.
Callejas, who is a former president of the Honduran soccer federation and who has served on FIFA's marketing and television committee, appeared with a lawyer in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, and the lawyer entered the plea on his behalf. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and David Ingram; Editing by Bill Rigby)
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
* Three surveys reported in Belgium give Macron over 60 percent