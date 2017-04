Sept 15 Former FIFA official Jerome Champagne formally announced on Monday that he will stand against incumbent Sepp Blatter in next year's election for president of the world soccer body.

"I have the honor of informing you that I have just written to the FIFA ad-hoc Electoral Committee and its president, Mr. Domenico Scala, to confirm my intention to run for FIFA president," Champagne said in a letter on his campaign website. (Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Alan Baldwin)