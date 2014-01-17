LONDON Jan 17 FIFA president Sepp Blatter's former right-hand man Jerome Champagne seems certain to announce a campaign to succeed Blatter as the most powerful man in world soccer after inviting the world's media to a news conference in London on Monday.

FIFA observers have been speculating for months about his plans following the publication of a far-reaching 20,000-word document in 2012 outlining his vision of the future governance and direction for world soccer.

Elections for the FIFA presidency are due to be held in Zurich in June 2015.

