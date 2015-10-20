ZURICH FIFA said on Tuesday that a Zurich District Court rejected a request from the world soccer body's former vice president to temporarily lift a six-year ban on him.

Chung Mong-Joon had sought to have his ban temporarily lifted so he could campaign to be the organization's president in a vote in February, FIFA said in a statement.

Zurich-based FIFA said the court ruled that there was no indication of a defective procedure on the part of the soccer body's ethics committee in banning the South Korean.

Earlier this month, Chung had described the ban as a "shameful attempt" to punish his open criticism of FIFA, which is mired in the worst corruption scandal in its 111-year history.

FIFA said it was pleased with the court's decision. Chung can still appeal.

