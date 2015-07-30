Soccer-Stoke to offer new contract to skipper Shawcross - Hughes
May 3 Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross will be offered a new contract to extend his stay at the club, manager Mark Hughes has said amid concerns over the centre back's future.
SEOUL, July 30 Chung Mong-joon, a South Korean and one of the most influential figures in Asian soccer, told Reuters on Thursday that he is entering the race to replace Sepp Blatter as president of FIFA, football's world governing body.
A former FIFA vice president, Chung said in an interview he would make his formal announcement next month in Europe, "the centre of world football". He said he wanted to be part of the solution to clean up the corruption-tainted governing body. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
MONACO - Free-scoring Monaco will hope their vibrant attacking talents can break down the defensive wall of Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AMO-JUV/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)