SEOUL, July 30 Chung Mong-joon, a South Korean and one of the most influential figures in Asian soccer, told Reuters on Thursday that he is entering the race to replace Sepp Blatter as president of FIFA, football's world governing body.

A former FIFA vice president, Chung said in an interview he would make his formal announcement next month in Europe, "the centre of world football". He said he wanted to be part of the solution to clean up the corruption-tainted governing body. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)