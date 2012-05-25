By Mike Collett
| BUDAPEST
BUDAPEST May 25 FIFA's new insurance policy
will cover players injured on international duty and provide
clubs around the world with a maximum annual payout of $9.7
million per player, delegates at the FIFA Congress were told on
Friday.
The payouts for any injured player will vary from individual
to individual depending on the size of their salaries but the
maximum daily amount payable on an injured player will be
$27,000 a day, FIFA's secretary general Jerome Valcke told
delegates.
The policy will cover an injured player for a maximum of one
year.
Valcke said a maximum of $91 million would provide cover
from Sept.1 this year until the policy ends on Dec.31 2014.
"This is very important, it is a significant step forward,"
Valcke told delegates at their meeting in the Hungarian capital.
The agreement ends a long-running dispute between FIFA and
clubs, who have complained for many years that FIFA should
implement cover for when their players are injured on
international duty and cannot play.
With the cover beginning in September, European soccer's
governing body UEFA has said it will provide its own insurance
for players at next month's European Championship in Poland and
Ukraine.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)