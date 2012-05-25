BUDAPEST Lydia Nsereka, the president of the Burundi Football Association, became the first woman ever to sit on the executive committee of soccer's world governing body FIFA at the annual congress on Friday.

"I am delighted we have the first ever lady in our executive committee in 108 years," FIFA president Sepp Blatter told delegates after she took her seat on the podium to a standing ovation of delegates from 209 member states.

Her appointment came a few minutes after South Sudan became FIFA's 209th member association.

Nsereka, 45, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee, told delegates: "The people of Burundi will bang their drums today, they will be very proud.

"It is also an important date in my family because May 25 is the birthday of my husband who passed away in 2003 and in my family we celebrate someone's birthday even if they have passed away, so its a special day and I thank you."

