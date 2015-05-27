Soccer-West Ham's woes are cautionary tale for Tottenham
LONDON, May 4 Title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur need look only as far as London rivals West Ham United for a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in football.
ASUNCION May 27 South America's soccer confederation, CONMEBOL, said there was no place for corruption in football and promised to support an anti-graft investigation into FIFA as well as itself.
In a statement, CONMEBOL vowed to "support unreservedly the investigations under way into FIFA, CONMEBOL ... and other organizations regarding alleged wrongdoing."
The world's most popular sport was thrown into turmoil after U.S. and Swiss authorities announced separate inquiries into FIFA, the world's governing body, and regional governing bodies. Seven of the world's most powerful figures in global soccer were arrested on Wednesday, including current and former officials from South and Central America.
(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
LONDON, May 4 Title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur need look only as far as London rivals West Ham United for a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in football.
LONDON, May 4 Everton manager Ronald Koeman reaffirmed his commitment to the Premier League club on Thursday, knocking down speculation of a move to his former club Barcelona.