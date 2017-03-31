Former FIFA vice-president Chung Mong-joon will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the South Korean's five-year ban from all football-related activities, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Chung, who served as FIFA vice-president between 1994 and 2011, was found guilty in 2015 of breaching the governing body's code of conduct during South Korea's bid for the 2022 World Cup seven years ago, which was eventually awarded to Qatar.

He will discuss his decision to approach CAS at a news conference in Seoul next Thursday.

FIFA's appeals committee had earlier reduced Chung's initial six-year ban to five, saying there was not enough evidence to prove he had infringed an article of FIFA's ethics code covering confidentiality.

It also halved the fine imposed on him to 50,000 Swiss francs ($49,940).

($1 = 1.0012 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)