Raindrops flow down on a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

CAIRO African soccer leaders elected Guinea's Almamy Kabele Camara and Ghana's Kwesi Nyantakyi on Thursday to represent the continent on the expanded 36-member FIFA Council.

Camara, the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) second vice president, and Ghana Football Association president Nyantakyi will complete a seven-member African delegation at an Oct. 13-14 gathering of the FIFA Council in Zurich, chaired by President Gianni Infantino.

The meeting will include discussions to expand the 2026 World Cup to 40 teams.

Camara and Nyantakyi were voted in at an extraordinary general meeting of CAF in Cairo that was attended by Infantino. Their term will run until March 16 next year.

All 54 member associations of CAF had two votes in the election, with Camara coming out on top with 37.

Nyantakyi (31) edged out the Madagascan FA head, known simply as Ahmed, by a single vote.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)