ZURICH FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein of Jordan believes he and his three rivals have a duty to take part in a televised debate after incumbent Sepp Blatter said he would not be participating.

"I believe that this election campaign is an opportunity for an open and mature debate about the future direction of FIFA and all four candidates have a responsibility to football to engage in this debate,” the Jordanian, a member of FIFA’s executive committee, said in a statement.

“The broadcasters' initiative is a good one and should be supported."

British broadcasters BBC and Sky have suggested the hour-long debate which would also involve Blatter and the other challengers, former Portugal forward Luis Figo and Dutch FA president Michael van Praag.

However, Blatter, who is standing for a fifth mandate, told the broadcasters on Wednesday than he would not be prepared to take part, reiterating a comment he made last September.

"We are not in politics and we are in sport, and we shall not imitate all that is done in politics," he said at the time.

"I tried in 1998 and they all refused to speak to me," he said, referring to the year in which he was elected for the first time.

