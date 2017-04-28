The snow-covered landscape is reflected in a logo in front of FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH FIFA ethics watchdogs have opened formal proceedings against Caribbean soccer official Gordon Derrick in a corruption investigation, they said on Friday.

Investigators have recommended a ban of at least four years and a fine of at least 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,120) against Derrick, who is president of the Caribbean Football Union and general secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association, the ethics panel said in a statement.

The probe centres on alleged conflicts of interest, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, mismanagement of funds, abuse of position and disloyalty, it said.

($1 = 0.9922 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields)