LONDON May 30 FIFA president Sepp Blatter will not see out his latest term of office following his re-election on Friday because he will be forced to resign, English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke told reporters on Saturday.

Blatter was handed another four years in charge of world soccer's governing body when his challenger, Prince Ali bin Al Hussein of Jordan, withdrew after losing the first round of voting at the FIFA Congress in Zurich.

Dyke said he did not think an emergency meeting would be called by FIFA following the latest corruption allegations to hit the troubled organisation but he added: "I think what is more likely is there will be further scandals.

"I think he (Blatter) will be then forced to resign."

On Wednesday, Swiss police arrested seven leading soccer officials, including FIFA vice-president Jeffrey Webb.

The arrests were connected to a bribery scandal being investigated by U.S., Swiss and other law enforcement agencies that plunged FIFA into the worst crisis in its 111-year history. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)