ZURICH, March 31 Sunderland defender Emmanuel Eboue has been banned for one year because he owes money to his former agent, soccer's governing body FIFA said on Thursday.

However, FIFA said the ban on the Ivorian would be lifted if he paid the outstanding amount to the agent, who was named as Sebastien Boisseau.

Eboue was ordered to pay the undisclosed amount by FIFA's Players' Status Committee in July 2013, a decision taken on the basis of the players' agents rules which were in force at the time.

Eboue was fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($31,162) in September 2014 for failing to comply with the decision and given four months to settle the debut, FIFA said.

